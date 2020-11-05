Bernadette Hanford

1922-2020.

Bernadette Hanford of Harwinton, CT, died at age 98, in the care of McLean Skilled Nursing. She formerly lived in Norwalk and Wilton, CT. She was the widow of her loving husband, Victor Hanford and is survived by their daughters, Mary, Bernadette and Kathleen and their families. Bernadette graduated from Norwalk High School, University of Bridgeport (BS), New York University (MS), and Fairfield University (Sixth Year Certificate). During WW II, she joined the Navy. After the war, she was a physical education teacher at Sacred Heart Academy, Lauralton Hall, and the Norwalk, Milford and Wilton Public School Systems. In retirement she volunteered at the Westport Nature Center (Earthplace), the Literacy Volunteers of America, and was a Master Gardener at the Bethel Extension Office. In her younger days, Bernadette enjoyed skating, skiing, sailing and swimming. She was a member of the Norwalk Ski Club and taught swimming at the YMCA. Later in life, she tended her wildflower gardens, played the recorder and hand made hooked rugs. She was a member of the CT Recorder Society, Mark Twain Rug Hookers, Harwinton Garden Club and the Ladies Society of Harwinton. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Harwinton, CT on Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and burial at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk, CT at 1:30 p.m. that same day.



