Bernard S. Unger
Bernard S. Unger, 99 years of age, passed away after a brief illness. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Henry and Nellie Unger, and raised in Brooklyn New York. After the war, "Bernie" returned to Connecticut where he was a lifetime resident of Norwalk. He was married to his beloved wife Marjorie (Midge) for close to 70 years. They met as counselors in summer camp in the Catskills. They shared a beautiful life together. Midge passed away in 2012.
Bernie is survived by his three children Laurie, Heidi, and Henry (fiancée Chris Wilz), 3 grandchildren, Lindsey Guerrero (Greg Smith), Jordan Guerrero (Rebecca) and Jesse Unger (Lucy), as well as 1 niece and 3 nephews. He is the proud great-grandfather of 4 (Hudson Bernabe, Laken Grae, Harper Noelle and London Emersyn). He was predeceased by his loving brother Mervin Unger, sister Suzanne Gross and his son in law Bernabe Guerrero.
Bernie was a highly regarded dentist who practiced for over 35 years in Georgetown, CT. He subsequently embraced mobile dentistry and provided care to homebound and nursing home patients. He served as Chairman of the Connecticut State Board of Dentistry and as an examiner for the Commission on Dental Competency Assessments.
Bernie was a graduate of City College of New York and Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia. He served as an officer in the public health service during WWII.
In his retirement Bernie helped found the ROMEOS (retired old men eating out), a social group focused on ongoing education for retirees. He enjoyed making leaded glass art and was an avid reader. He pursued many academic interests and took classes in the lifetime learner program at the community college. He was a pianist who enjoyed listening to Jazz.
Bernie and Marjorie enjoyed travelling and spent their winters in Siesta Key, Sarasota Florida where they enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at Independent Hebrew Society Cemetery on Richards Avenue in Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Constellation Hospice Services or Stamford Hospital, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902
Published in The Hour on Jan. 31, 2020