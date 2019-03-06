|
Bertha Marion Frattallone
Bertha Marion Frattallone, 83 of Norwalk, died on March 5, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bertha (Tobey) Jones, she was devoted to raising her family. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Frattallone, grandson Matthew Frattallone, brother Kenneth Jones and daughter-in-law Kimberly Frattallone.
Bertha is survived by her children, Robert A. Frattallone and wife Diana of Bradenton, FL, Anthony Frattallone of Norwalk and Susan Forcier of Newport, NC; nine grandchildren, Jamielynn, Robert and Michael Frattallone, Ryan Ruscoe, Anthony and Andrew Frattallone, Thomas and Daniel Forcier and Jennifer Tencza, 12 cherished great-grandchildren and two sisters Beatice McVey and Janet Bloom as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Burial at Riverside Cemetery will be held privately. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2019