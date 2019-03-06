The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Frattallone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Frattallone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertha Frattallone Obituary
Bertha Marion Frattallone
Bertha Marion Frattallone, 83 of Norwalk, died on March 5, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bertha (Tobey) Jones, she was devoted to raising her family. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Frattallone, grandson Matthew Frattallone, brother Kenneth Jones and daughter-in-law Kimberly Frattallone.
Bertha is survived by her children, Robert A. Frattallone and wife Diana of Bradenton, FL, Anthony Frattallone of Norwalk and Susan Forcier of Newport, NC; nine grandchildren, Jamielynn, Robert and Michael Frattallone, Ryan Ruscoe, Anthony and Andrew Frattallone, Thomas and Daniel Forcier and Jennifer Tencza, 12 cherished great-grandchildren and two sisters Beatice McVey and Janet Bloom as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Burial at Riverside Cemetery will be held privately. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now