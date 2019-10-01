The Hour Obituaries
|
Bette D. Festa
Bette D. Festa, 94, passed away on Wed., Sept 25 at St. Camillus Center in Stamford. Born in New Canaan, the daughter of the late Adelbert and Ethel (Broadbeck) DeForest, she was also predeceased by her husband Joseph D. Festa, son David Festa, and her brothers. A loving family woman, she enjoyed spending time with friends at the Wilton YMCA.
She is survived by her sons Joseph and Michael Festa.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct 4 at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan. For directions of online condolence to her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 2, 2019
