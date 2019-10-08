|
Betty Jean Bines
Betty Jean Bines transitioned peacefully on October 4, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Baxley, Georgia on August 22, 1937 to the late Atlas Jackson and Annie Mae Seabrook Jackson. Betty attended Norwalk Community College and retired from Neon Inc. after numerous years of service. She is the loving and devoted mother of Darryl Bines, Dwayne Jackson, Rodney Bines, Ronald Bines and Blair Bines (Denise), seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Boyd, Lillian Williams and Carolyn Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Betty was predeceased by her daughter Shavonne Bines and brother Charles Jackson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Roosevelt Ewell officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 9, 2019