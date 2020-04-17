The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kestenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Kestenbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Kestenbaum Obituary
Bertha "Betty" Kestenbaum
Bertha (Betty) Kestenbaum, 94, passed peacefully into God's loving arms on April 9, 2020. Betty was born in Norwalk on August 22, 1925 to Lillian and Robert Kortge.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Kestenbaum. She is survived by her beloved daughters Eileen Ciarletto and her husband Jack (of Fairfield) and Linda Prastine and her husband Robert (of Norwalk). She is survived by her cherished grandchildren Erin Lampron, Stephanie Moore, Kristen and Matthew Ciarletto. She was "Gigi" to 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lily Moore, Mia and Nora Lampron, and Thomas Ciarletto. They were all the light of her life.
During World War II, she was proud to be in the Army Nurse Cadet Corp. Betty worked for many years for Dr. Robert Northrop in Norwalk. She also worked for many years for Pitney Bowes until her retirement.
She was an active member of Norwalk United Methodist Church and Cornerstone Methodist Church. She was the matriarch of our family and will live on as an angel and inspiration to those she loved.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to Cornerstone Methodist Church in Norwalk or The Marvin in Norwalk. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -