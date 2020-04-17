|
Bertha "Betty" Kestenbaum
Bertha (Betty) Kestenbaum, 94, passed peacefully into God's loving arms on April 9, 2020. Betty was born in Norwalk on August 22, 1925 to Lillian and Robert Kortge.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Kestenbaum. She is survived by her beloved daughters Eileen Ciarletto and her husband Jack (of Fairfield) and Linda Prastine and her husband Robert (of Norwalk). She is survived by her cherished grandchildren Erin Lampron, Stephanie Moore, Kristen and Matthew Ciarletto. She was "Gigi" to 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lily Moore, Mia and Nora Lampron, and Thomas Ciarletto. They were all the light of her life.
During World War II, she was proud to be in the Army Nurse Cadet Corp. Betty worked for many years for Dr. Robert Northrop in Norwalk. She also worked for many years for Pitney Bowes until her retirement.
She was an active member of Norwalk United Methodist Church and Cornerstone Methodist Church. She was the matriarch of our family and will live on as an angel and inspiration to those she loved.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to Cornerstone Methodist Church in Norwalk or The Marvin in Norwalk. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to
Published in The Hour on Apr. 18, 2020