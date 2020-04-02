|
Betty Fertig Tarnoff
After a long and rich life, Betty Tarnoff, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 1, 2020 in Redding, CT. Born on September 10, 1923 to Arthur and Sarah Fertig, Betty grew up in New York City. She attended Smith College, graduating in 1944 with a degree in biochemistry. Upon graduation she married Edwin Tarnoff, moved to Norwalk, CT and began her career as a floor chemist and first female employee at the RT Vanderbilt Chemical Co. There she rose through the ranks and was a senior marketing executive when she retired. She then began her second career, in an area of lifelong interest, as an art dealer, representing many emerging artists.
Betty was a former member of The Lake Club, Cedar Point Yacht Club and Shorehaven Golf Club. Predeceased by her husband Ed, her sons Jeffrey and Peter and daughter-in-law Donna, Betty is survived by her grandchildren Sarah (Todd Nelson), Nicholas (Chelsea Ulrich) and Alexander, her great-grandchildren Charlie Nelson and Eleanor Tarnoff, her daugher-in-law Diane Tarnoff and her beloved friend and caregiver Lucy Kelly. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 3, 2020