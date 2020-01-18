|
Beverlee Henion
Beverlee Henion passed away peacefully at home on January 15th after a five year battle with lung and brain cancer. Beverlee attended Belltown Elementary, Dolan Jr. High and Stamford High Schools. She also attended Lasell Jr. College in Auburndale, Massachusetts, majoring in Business and Art & Drama. While attending, she had the distinction of being named Miss Boston TV at WBZT. At 18, she worked as an executive secretary at J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency in NYC. Later, she worked at Emery Air Freight's world headquarters in Wilton Center. Next, she worked as an assistant to the president of Higgins Advisory Group in Darien and her final position was at Conde Nast publisher of Golf Digest and other magazines. She set up events for the "Rally for the Cure" to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. In February 1963, she married Harold M. Henion and they moved to San Francisco. While in San Francisco, they often played golf at Pebble Beach and many other local golf courses. After a year, they decided to move back to Wilton and she has resided there ever since. She and Hal played golf at the Silvermine Golf Course where they both won numerous trophies.
From an early age, Beverlee was interested in art. Her artwork included oil, acrylic, watercolor and pen and ink. She especially loved to design her own greeting cards and postcards. In the mid 70's, she brought her artistic flair to the Wilton Playshop designing a set for the summer players "How to Succeed in Business," co-starred in "New Neighbors" a one-act play, designed playshop signs and catered the playshop's only dinner theatre to raise money. She also enjoyed interior decorating, flower designing and catering parties. She was predeceased by mother Vivian Smith Raymond, father, Arthur Edward Raymond, and husband, Hal Henion. She leaves sons, David Henion and Steven Henion; grandchildren, Scott, Jessica and Andrew; also a great-grandchild, Reagan; also her sister Joy Carey and brother-in-law, Roger Carey and nieces, Carolyn Hope and Bonnie Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at the Congregational Church in Wilton on January 22nd at 10 a.m. with reception and burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Girl's Golf Team at Wilton High School or Hospice of Fairfield County will be appreciated.
Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hour from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020