Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Baptist Church
174 Cherry St
New Canaan, CT 06840
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
174 Cherry St.
New Canaan, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Watkins


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly J. Watkins Obituary
Beverly J. Watkins
Beverly J. Watkins, a longtime resident of Norwalk, died Sunday on March 17, at Norwalk Hospital. She was 71. Born at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Stamford, CT on July 22, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice W. Jeffress and Robert Van Jeffress Sr. of New Canaan, CT. Beverly was predeceased by one son, Keith Randolf Watkins of Bridgeport, CT. She is survived by one brother, Robert Van Jeffress Jr. of Stratford, CT. Two nieces, Keishaana Kelly of Derby, CT and Ashley Jeffress of Canton, Massachusetts. Also, survived by two grandnephews and one grandniece. A companion of many years, Kermond Taylor of Norwalk, CT. Ms. Watkins retired from Facultative Resources, of Stamford, CT having worked in their Accounting Department. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Community Baptist Church, 174 Cherry St., New Canaan, with the Reverend Calvin O. Butts officiating.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.