Beverly J. Watkins
Beverly J. Watkins, a longtime resident of Norwalk, died Sunday on March 17, at Norwalk Hospital. She was 71. Born at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Stamford, CT on July 22, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice W. Jeffress and Robert Van Jeffress Sr. of New Canaan, CT. Beverly was predeceased by one son, Keith Randolf Watkins of Bridgeport, CT. She is survived by one brother, Robert Van Jeffress Jr. of Stratford, CT. Two nieces, Keishaana Kelly of Derby, CT and Ashley Jeffress of Canton, Massachusetts. Also, survived by two grandnephews and one grandniece. A companion of many years, Kermond Taylor of Norwalk, CT. Ms. Watkins retired from Facultative Resources, of Stamford, CT having worked in their Accounting Department. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Community Baptist Church, 174 Cherry St., New Canaan, with the Reverend Calvin O. Butts officiating.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2019