Beverly Gage O'Connor
Beverly Gage O'Connor, 91, wife of the late Michael N. D. O'Connor, Sr., of Greenland, NH, died peacefully at her daughters' home in Bethel, CT, with family at her bedside on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born in Manchester, NH, on June 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John C. And Mary (Keane) Gage.
Beverly attended St. Joseph's College, becoming a RN, then joining the US Air Force, ending rank 1st Lieutenant; graduated from Duquesne University with a BSN; going on to complete a Masters' Degree from Columbia Teachers College. A resident of Norwalk, CT she was employed in Nursing by Norwalk Hospital she retired in 1994. Active in the community, Beverly donated her time as a Girl Scout troop leader, the CT Nurses Association and as a practicing Catholic, the St. Mary's Parish. Upon retiring, she helped to establish the Parish Nurse Program for St. Mary's Parish. Eventually retiring to Greenland, NH and Astro, FL.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Mary Ferri and her husband Robert Ferri of Bethel, CT, Elizabeth Arena and her husband James Arena of New Britain, CT, and Bridget DeBartolomeo and her husband Craig DeBartolomeo of Norwalk, CT, she is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Beverly is survived by one sister, Geraldine Trowell and one brother Frank Gage.
In addition to her husband and parents, Beverly was predeceased in life by her son Michael N. D. O'Connor, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, at 11:00 at St. Mary's Church, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
Friends may call on Monday, September 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Generations, Inc., 568 Portsmouth Avenue, Greenland, NH, 03840 a shelter for homeless women and children where Beverly donated her time.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 1, 2019