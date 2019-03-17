Beverly Ann Remson

Beverly Ann Remson, 76, wife of the late Donald Remson of Norwalk passed away of Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born in Norwalk, CT, on August 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Jolan (Czegledi) Smeriglio.

Beverly was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Beverly loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She enjoyed spending time watching her grandson race legend cars and was so proud of her granddaughter for being in the Marines. Beverly was most excited about her eldest granddaughter's upcoming wedding.

Beverly is survived by her son Donald Remson and his wife Kristin of Norwalk; grandchildren, Brandon Remson, Samantha Dorsey and Theresa Cole, and her brothers, Peter and Willy Smeriglio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her daughter Roxanne Card and her brother Richard Smeriglio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.

Friend and family may call on Wednesday, March 20, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.

Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary