Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
203 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Blanch Pinto Obituary
Blanch S. Pinto
Blanch S. Pinto, wife of the late Albert Pinto of Norwalk passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home in Norwalk. Daughter of the late Henry and Barbara Naski Zeszot, she was a lifelong Norwalk resident.
Blanch was also a past president and lifelong member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 in Norwalk. She enjoyed her family, was an avid football fan and loved animals.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara LaCanfora and her husband Victor of Norwalk and by son Frank Rubino and his wife Barbara of Norwalk; by five grandchildren, Christopher Rubino of Fairfield, Randy Rubino of New York City, Jeremy Rubino of Norwalk, Brandon Rubino of Norwalk and Lauren Butler and her husband Brandon of Norwalk; and by two great-grandchildren, Donovan and Gino Butler of Norwalk. She is also survived by her caregiver and friend of many years, Anna Mercado.
Friends may Call on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA (secure.aspca.org) or to the animal rescue of your choice. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 11, 2020
