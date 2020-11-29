Bob LeBlanc
Bob LeBlanc passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with pneumonia on Friday, November 27, 2020, aged 86 years, 9 months and 22 days.
He is survived by his son, Robert, and his daughters, Laurie Rogan and her husband Steve, Kathy Lametta and her husband Tom, Maggie Curran and her husband Steve, and MaryAnn Pramer and her husband Chip, as well as thirteen grandchildren, Daniel Rogan, Julianne Siladi and her husband Mike, Tommy Lametta and his wife Kelly, Mike Lametta, Alex Lametta, Megan McLachlan and her husband Bill, Kate Curran, Steven Curran, Emily Curran and Clare Curran, Jessica Aitoro and her husband Eric, Joey Pramer and Sam Pramer. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Jack, Tommy, Harper, Ava and Billy. He is also survived by his brother, George LeBlanc and his wife Barbara.
Bob was born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut. In his early years Bob attended St. Mary's School in Norwalk and graduated high school from Fairfield Prep with Honors. He started college at Fairfield University, but was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after two years and remained in the Army Reserves until 1962.
Upon discharge from the Army, Bob returned to Norwalk and married the love of his life, Maggie McNichols. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2010.
Bob worked very hard over the years to support his family, often working more than one job to make ends meet. He initially worked in the family business at LeBlanc's Auto Wrecking until he joined his brother's business, NRS Carting, where he worked for many years. He continued to work in the refuse business for the rest of his professional career, ending as Sales Manager with City Carting until he retired at age 77.
In 1971 Bob, along with his friends, formed the Norwalk Go-Kart Club at Calf Pasture Beach, which is still in existence today. He was also affiliated with The Norwalk Exchange Club where he was instrumental in starting the annual Antique Car Show at Taylors Farm whose proceeds went to charity.
Bob's passion was antique cars, particularly Ford Model A's. Bob and Maggie, along with their friends in both the Fairfield County and the Westchester Model A Clubs, frequently enjoyed touring around the country as well as parts of Canada. Bob became well known as the go to guy for parts and repairs, and when he could no longer drive himself, he would sit in the passenger seat and drive from there.
Bob was a devout Catholic and a lifetime parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Church. Along with his wife, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Lucille LeBlanc, and his brothers Norman, Raymond, and Philip.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
