Bradford Williams

Bradford (Brad) Craig Williams

Bradford (Brad) Craig Williams passed away in Norwalk, Connecticut on August 11, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved children, Ryan Williams and Kristen Williams, and his former wife and longtime friend, Brenda Wilcox Williams, all of Norwalk; as well as his mother Doris Ackerman and father David Ackerman of Newark, NJ and brother Dustin Ackerman and wife Danielle Franks of Lincoln Park, NJ. He also leaves behind an uncle, Dennis Frazier of Las Vegas, several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins and many friends.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Brad graduated from Newark's Science High, where he pitched on the baseball team and was known for his ability to pitch with either hand. After being recruited to Boston University on an engineering scholarship, he transferred to the BU School of Management and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

He moved back to the New York area to begin his career in financial services and corporate sales, and later decided to pursue a career in public service. He worked for the State of Connecticut as a child support enforcement officer for nearly a decade. He returned to school to earn a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Sacred Heart University and a Master of Arts in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State University. As an educator, he found satisfaction in helping students with disabilities, and was especially proud of the students he and his colleagues supported at Norwalk Pathways Academy at Briggs.

A true people person with a great sense of humor, Brad had a presence that filled the room. A long-suffering fan of the New York Jets and Mets, he was in the stands on Thanksgiving at the Jets butt fumble game, and considered the Mets' 1986 win over the Red Sox as one of life's most memorable moments. He enjoyed video games and new technology, mysteries and investigative TV, riding with the top down on his convertible, and anything that involved his children. Brad was also an avid follower of news and current events with a strong sense of social justice, and he looked forward to voting for change on the national level.

Visiting hours will be held at Collins Funeral Home, on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. All are welcome as well for a graveside service on Monday, August 17, 12 noon at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk

Donations in his memory can be made to the Community Care Team at Norwalk Hospital: Norwalk Hospital Community Care Team Donation.



