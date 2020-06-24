Brian Rourke

Brian Gordon Rourke
May 14, 1940-June 15, 2020Brian succumbed to a stroke on the morning of June 15th in Knoxville, Tennessee. He passed peacefully and spent his last days surrounded by his family.
Brian was born in Norwalk, CT, the son of Virginia "Ginger" Rourke and James Rourke. He grew up on Lincoln Avenue and Overlook Drive.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 40 years, Mary Anne Mercadante Rourke.
Brian leaves behind his sister Nancy Given and her husband Bruce of Redding, CT, and their children Bryce and Erik; his sister Ginny Anderson and her husband Eric of Chester, CT; and his brother Jay Rourke and his wife Karen Cumbo of Longmont, Colorado, and their son Alex. Brian also leaves behind his children, Karen Rourke and her fiancé Bruce and Scott Rourke and his wife Patricia.
Brian was also the proud grandfather of Troy Wilson and Dylan Wilson and great-grandfather of Dylan and his wife Indira's daughter, Sofia Marie Wilson.
Brian graduated from Norwalk High School in 1958 and graduated from Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks in 1960. He ran a successful business as a certified financial planner for many decades.
Brian was an avid skier, spending countless weekends among friends at the Olsen House in Warren, Vermont. He loved skiing at Mad River and was easily recognized on the slope for his smooth style. He was a gifted athlete who loved golfing at Sugarbush and was a long-time member of Roton Point Tennis Club in Rowayton. Brian and Mary Anne had retired to Vonore, Tennessee with friends from Roton Point, after living in Stratford, CT for many years. They spent 13 wonderful years in Vonore enjoying their view of the Smokey Mountains and their friends, both old and new.
Brian was a loyal friend whose greatest joy was being surrounded by those he loved. His good humor and easy-going style will be sorely missed.
A memorial honoring Brian's life will be held in Connecticut in the autumn of 2020. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in Brian's name.
May 14, 1940-June 15, 2020Brian succumbed to a stroke on the morning of June 15th in Knoxville, Tennessee. He passed peacefully and spent his last days surrounded by his family.
Brian was born in Norwalk, CT, the son of Virginia "Ginger" Rourke and James Rourke. He grew up on Lincoln Avenue and Overlook Drive.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 40 years, Mary Anne Mercadante Rourke.
Brian leaves behind his sister Nancy Given and her husband Bruce of Redding, CT, and their children Bryce and Erik; his sister Ginny Anderson and her husband Eric of Chester, CT; and his brother Jay Rourke and his wife Karen Cumbo of Longmont, Colorado, and their son Alex. Brian also leaves behind his children, Karen Rourke and her fiancé Bruce and Scott Rourke and his wife Patricia.
Brian was also the proud grandfather of Troy Wilson and Dylan Wilson and great-grandfather of Dylan and his wife Indira's daughter, Sofia Marie Wilson.
Brian graduated from Norwalk High School in 1958 and graduated from Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks in 1960. He ran a successful business as a certified financial planner for many decades.
Brian was an avid skier, spending countless weekends among friends at the Olsen House in Warren, Vermont. He loved skiing at Mad River and was easily recognized on the slope for his smooth style. He was a gifted athlete who loved golfing at Sugarbush and was a long-time member of Roton Point Tennis Club in Rowayton. Brian and Mary Anne had retired to Vonore, Tennessee with friends from Roton Point, after living in Stratford, CT for many years. They spent 13 wonderful years in Vonore enjoying their view of the Smokey Mountains and their friends, both old and new.
Brian was a loyal friend whose greatest joy was being surrounded by those he loved. His good humor and easy-going style will be sorely missed.
A memorial honoring Brian's life will be held in Connecticut in the autumn of 2020. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in Brian's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 24, 2020.