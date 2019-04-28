Brian W. O'Malley

Brian William O'Malley, 65 of Freeland, WA passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born and raised in Norwalk, CT and graduated from Norwalk High School Class of 1972. He was an outstanding athlete staring in football, baseball and spring board diving. A longtime resident of Norwalk, Brian enjoyed many years playing softball with Smitty's and Singlewald Buick and touch football with TZ Roofing and the Darien Sportsman. Brian's passion for music led him to always enjoy playing the acoustic guitar. Brian also was a DJ for many years in the tri-state area. His knowledge of music and music history allowed him to enjoy his passion.

Brian was a sound engineer by trade working at various recording studios in Fairfield County. He was also the former owner of Ludlow Hardware in East Norwalk. Brian also worked for Phoenix Limousine for many years and was even personal driver for singer Diana Ross. Brian moved to Florida later in life and ran an antique store for many years before moving out to Washington State and settling on Whidbey Island, a peaceful setting in the Northwest which he loved so much.

Brian is survived by his children Chris, Amy and Nicole, grandson Jevon, his brothers Gary O'Malley of Atlanta, GA, Scott O'Malley of Norwalk, CT and his mother Florence Bayliss O'Malley of Boynton Beach, FL and predeceased by his father John O'Malley.

Great appreciation is expressed to Steve & Kelly Tearnery who were Brian's closest friends the past ten years and to the Enso House who comforted him in a time of need during his final days.

Services will be held private.