Bruce McLeod Paul
Bruce McLeod Paul, a lifetime resident of Norwalk, CT, died August 1, 2019. Bruce was 67-years-old and died in his home peacefully.
Bruce McLeod Paul was born January 11, 1952 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He was the son of the late Beverly McLeod Paul and Richard Rea Paul. He graduated Norwalk High School in 1970 and received B.S. in Accounting from Post University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Sacred Heart University. Bruce began his career in finance with Xerox Corporation where he met his wife-to-be, Rhonda McCarthy. They were married in 1986 in Ridgefield, CT and had two children. Bruce's lifelong passion was sports and he enjoyed coaching several local teams. He loved going to the beach in any season and was an avid fan of The Rolling Stones and attended over a dozen of their live performances. But most of all he loved his kids Scott and Carly. Bruce had a quick wit, a welcoming smile and was always fun to be with. Bruce lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed.
Bruce McLeod is survived by his two children, Scott McLeod Paul (30) of Norwalk, CT and Carly Taylor Paul (27) of Monroe, CT, his sister Debra Paul Haines (husband Steve) of Portland, OR, as well as seven first cousins in California.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 5-8:00pm at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 5, 2019