Bruce Tourigny


1942 - 2019
Bruce Tourigny Obituary
Bruce David Tourigny
Bruce David Tourigny, Sr., 77, husband of the Elaine Tourigny of Norwalk, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 26th at Norwalk Hospital. Born April 22, 1942 in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Elsie and Alfred Tourigny. Mr. Tourigny attended Norwalk High School, and served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He later worked his whole life, lastly retiring as the supervisor at the WPCA of Norwalk. He is survived by his children Bruce and his wife Trisha of Milford, CT, Lisa Tourigny and her Husband Craig Odierno, of Norwalk, CT, Mark and his wife Elizabeth of Sandy Hook, CT, and Keith, of Norwalk, CT; 1 granddaughter, Isabella of Sandy Hook and 4 Grandsons, Jacob and Jarrett of Milford and Patrik and Kyle Odierno of Norwalk, and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother, Brian Tourigny.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Donations in Bruce's name may be made to the (https://act.alz.org/donate). Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 30, 2019
