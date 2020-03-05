|
Bruce W. Wragg
Bruce W. Wragg of New Milford, CT, formerly of Norwalk, CT, Redding, CT, Roxbury, Ct and Vero Beach, FL, died February 27, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab Center after a short illness. Born April 26, 1929 in Norwalk, CT to the late George F. and Maude G. (Warner) Wragg.
He was a 1948 graduate of Norwalk HS. Bruce and his brother George started Wragg Brothers Well Drilling in the 1950's. He enjoyed hunting and golf.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Card Wragg and 4 daughters, Claudia Hurlbut of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Patricia Reynolds of Edwards, CO, Kathleen Wragg Baker (Larry) of Grantsburg, WI and Mary Beth Young (Buff) of Norwalk, CT and 2 sons David Wragg (Karen) of Bethel, CT and Henry Wragg of New Milford, CT; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother George W. Wragg, sister Marjorie Brotherton and son in law Frederick Hurlbut.
At Bruce's request no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or to The Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center Attn: Resident Council.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2020