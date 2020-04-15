|
|
Burton Henry Harwood, Jr.
Burton Henry Harwood, Jr., Commander USNR Ret., died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, age 99, from complications of COVID-19. A graduate of Glastonbury High School and Amherst College, he served as a naval officer during World War II and subsequently in the Navy Reserve. He worked in food technology, sales, and plant management at the R.T. French Co., Caravan Products, and Brill Marketing. He was predeceased by a son, a daughter, a grandson, and a great-grandson and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally Hess Harwood, a daughter, son, and three granddaughters along with nine great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Paul's on the Green, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 16, 2020