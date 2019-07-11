Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Brown Obituary
Calvin Brown
Calvin Kenneth Brown October 19,1956 - June 25, 2019. Calvin was a life long resident of Norwalk. He was a friend to everyone who knew him and deeply loved those closest to him. He wholeheartedly enjoyed his garden and little animals. Calvin's Connecticut, Florida, and Arizona family are grateful to Randy and Patricia Keen, Bill Pardue, Matt Deedon, Sierra Deli, Wolf, and friends at Fallon Landscapers and Yankee Linens. Calvin, your kindness and goodness will always be remembered by all who love you.
Published in The Hour on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.