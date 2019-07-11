|
|
Calvin Brown
Calvin Kenneth Brown October 19,1956 - June 25, 2019. Calvin was a life long resident of Norwalk. He was a friend to everyone who knew him and deeply loved those closest to him. He wholeheartedly enjoyed his garden and little animals. Calvin's Connecticut, Florida, and Arizona family are grateful to Randy and Patricia Keen, Bill Pardue, Matt Deedon, Sierra Deli, Wolf, and friends at Fallon Landscapers and Yankee Linens. Calvin, your kindness and goodness will always be remembered by all who love you.
Published in The Hour on July 14, 2019