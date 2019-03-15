Calvin B. Kurimai

Calvin B. Kurimai, 75, of Norwalk and previously a longtime resident of Madison, CT, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. He was husband of the late Erin Kallaugher.

The only child of the late Gabriel and Helen Bartfay Kurimai, Calvin was born in Norwalk, CT on November 22, 1943. An excellent tennis player, he was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1961, then attended Franklin & Marshall College, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he was awarded an AB degree in 1965. He then received his law degree from Western Reserve University, School of Law. In 1975, Calvin was admitted to practice law with the Ohio Bar and worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington, D.C. as a special agent. He worked at the Federal Court in New Haven and retired from the U.S. Attorney's Office after having served for over 42 years.

Calvin is survived by his cousins Linda Ridgeway and Julie and Paul Ridgeway and by his caregivers of over 20 years, Michelle Taylor and Carmelo Mejias.

Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

