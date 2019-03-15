Candace "Candi" Eaccarino

Candace "Candi" Eaccarino, 49, of Fairfield, passed away March 15, 2019. Candi was born in Washington, DC, May 9, 1969 to Ginger Katz and Lou Eaccarino. Candi lived with her step-father Larry Katz and Ginger Katz in Norwalk, attending local schools and graduating for Norwalk High. She has lived in Fairfield for the past 28 years.

Candi worked at Loehmann's for 25 years before they closed. She previously worked at Blockbuster Video, Norwalk City Hall and Carlson Convalescent. She volunteered at the Courage to Speak Foundation, Fairfield Library and Norwalk Hospital.

Candi was an exceptional athlete participating in track, weight lifting, tennis, swimming and gymnastics where she was State Champion and she won silver medals at the Special Olympics World games in the vault and balance beam.

Candi is survived by her mother Ginger Katz and her husband Larry Katz and her father Lou Eaccarino as well as her aunt Joan Colettta and uncles Raymond Rencher, John Eaccarino, Vincent Eaccarino and Tom Eaccarino. She is also survived by stepsister Brittany Ganson and many cousins. Candi was predeceased by her younger brother Ian Eaccarino.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon. in Saint Thomas The Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.

Donations in Candi's memory may be made to Our Vision, a non-profit organization that embraces the lives of people with special needs. Checks may be sent to Our Vision, c/o Julie McNamee, 164 Surrey Lane, Fairfield, CT 06824. Donations may also be made to CLASP Homes, the community in which Candi lived at: CLASP Homes, 246 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.