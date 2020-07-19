1/1
Carl Heimann
Carl E. Heimann
Carl Heimann was peacefully called home with his family by his side on July 17, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Carl and Elsa Heimann and a son, Scott Heimann.
Carl was born in Bridgeport, CT and graduated from Stratford High School. He was a Navy Veteran. Carl worked for many years as a technician at SNET. He was an avid New York Mets and Jets fan.
Carl will be dearly missed by his wife, Jennie (Correnty) Heimann and his son Christopher of Shelbyville, Kentucky. He leaves behind a brother, Robert (Kathy) of Feeding Hills, MA and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Matthews Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal charity of your choosing. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Jul. 19, 2020.
