|
|
Carl Joseph Zuanelli
Carl Joseph Zuanelli, 81, died on July 24, 2019. Mr. Zuanelli was born on May 10, 1938 to Catherine and Luigi Zuanelli and grew up in the Bronx, NY. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School, graduated from the SUNY Maritime College, and attained an MBA from Iona College.
Mr. Zuanelli's career began as he travelled the world with the Merchant Marines and later progressed to maritime insurance. He eventually became a vice president at National Reinsurance in Stamford, CT, until he retired in 1998. In June 1962, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Maiolo in New Rochelle, NY. The couple settled there and raised four children. The family relocated in 1982 to Wilton, CT as Zuanelli's career advanced. Mr. Zuanelli was well-known for his myriad of jokes, quick wit, breadth of knowledge, and tenacious personality. Mr. and Mrs. Zuanelli were 25-year, active members of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilton, CT. He was a firm believer in civic duty, lending to his former memberships on the Wilton Republican Town Committee and the Wilton Board of Finance. He enjoyed reading, traveling, dining, history, the arts, and spending quality time with his family. In 2007, he remarried and moved to Cape Cod, MA. During this time, he enjoyed the best of the Cape by playing golf and spending time reading on the beaches. Mr. Zuanelli was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Mary Lou. He is survived by his sister, Lois Zutell, of Brewster, NY; four children, Kim Montello and her husband Steven, of West Dover, VT, Carl Zuanelli and his wife Karen, of Easton, CT, David Zuanelli, of Boston, MA, and Susan Pond and her husband Kyle, of Wilton, CT; his 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Adam, Leah, Carl, Gian Thomas, Sebastian, Clare, Will, Ben, and Lucy; and his second wife, Leslie Zuanelli.
A mass to celebrate Carl Zuanelli's life will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Wilton, CT, on July 31, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Association: https://fundraise.kidneyfund.org/give/106509/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in The Hour on July 31, 2019