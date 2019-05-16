The Hour Obituaries
Interment
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Wilton, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Church
Wilton, CT
Carl Ellis Sell
Carl Ellis Sell born April 16, 1929 went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019. Carl was a self-employed contractor and craftsman for many years.
Born in Altoona, PA to Dr. and Mrs. Byron Sell (Ada), he had two brothers (Byron and Daniel) and two sisters (Virginia and Helen). He moved to Stamford, CT after meeting his wife (Nancy Jane Jones) at Philadelphia College of Bible in 1949. He moved to New Canaan and then Wilton where he lived for the past 33 years.
Carl loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He spent many hours in his workshop perfecting his craft. During his career he built several homes, completed many home additions and alterations, and custom built furniture. Carl was active for many years as an Elder, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher at both Grace Church of Stamford and Hope Church of Wilton. He also volunteered his time and skills at both churches. He served on the board of Camp Spofford and spent many weekends in New Hampshire helping prepare camp for opening day. He was a Gideon for 40 years serving as President and Treasurer. He was a member of the VFW having served with honor in both World War II and the Korean War. Carl loved to hike, camp, travel, garden, and listen to music. He enjoyed being with people and was always ready to help a friend, neighbor, or stranger in need.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, two daughters, Nancy Ruth Brasel (Mike) of Franklin, TN; Janet Carol Sell of Wilton; a son Daniel Richard Sell (Carol) of Prompton, PA; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He had many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westshore Gideons, P.O. Box 2174, Westport, CT 06880. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 25 at Hope Church in Wilton with the interment at Hillside Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. To offer the family condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on May 16, 2019
