Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Carl Thane Sr.


1927 - 2020
Carl Thane Sr. Obituary
Carl E. Thane, Sr.
Carl E. Thane, Sr. 92, of Norwalk. Wife of the late Marjorie P. (Weed) Thane, passed away April 5, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk. Born June 5, 1927 in Lewisboro, NY, he was the son of Mae Belle and Charles Brun Thane.
Mr. Thane worked as a Fabricator for Peabody Engineering and prior to that was a manager for Edward's Company there he met his wife Marjorie.
Carl is survived by his three children Carl E. Thane, Jr. (Rose-Ann), Richard E. Thane Sr. (Joan), and Cynthia Tenney. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Nicolette Carusone (Peter), Carl E. Thane III (Debi), Laura Flowers, Jennifer Buddy (Joseph) and Richard Thane, Jr. (Andrea), by eight great-grandchildren, Johnathan Fumega, Andrew Thane, Michael Carusone, David Buddy, Emma Flowers, Alexandra Flowers, Michael Thane and Owen Thane, as well as by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Mae Adams, William Brown and Elmer Brown.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Lake for their care over the past years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851 in his memory. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -