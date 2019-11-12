|
Carmen DiElsi
Carmen S. DiElsi, 72, of Norwalk, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Norwalk. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Rocco and Josephine LaSasso, she was the loving wife of Danny M. DiElsi for 28 years. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Carmen is survived by her husband Danny, children; Michael Silva, Laurie Grube, Dilene Byrd and Danny DiElsi, 8 cherished grandchildren, 2 sisters, Josephine Zahlman and Frances Nolan, and many nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: () For directions or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 13, 2019