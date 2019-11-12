The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen DiElsi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen DiElsi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen DiElsi Obituary
Carmen DiElsi
Carmen S. DiElsi, 72, of Norwalk, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Norwalk. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Rocco and Josephine LaSasso, she was the loving wife of Danny M. DiElsi for 28 years. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Carmen is survived by her husband Danny, children; Michael Silva, Laurie Grube, Dilene Byrd and Danny DiElsi, 8 cherished grandchildren, 2 sisters, Josephine Zahlman and Frances Nolan, and many nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: () For directions or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -