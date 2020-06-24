Carmine Aitoro

Carmine (Chris) Aitoro

Aug 18, 1949 - Apr 19, 2020

In loving memory of Chris Aitoro who left his earthly body on April 19, 2020 peacefully in sleep in West Haven, CT.

Born to Carmine C. Aitoro of Norwalk and Madeline G. Kristiansen of Darien he was the first of five children born at Norwalk Hospital.

He is survived by his four sisters, Patricia Izzo (Manhattan Beach, CA) Lisa (Swiderski) Blair (Los Osos, CA), Anna (Hemingway) Schneider (Newton, NC) and Mary Aitoro (Norwalk, CT). He is also survived by his daughter, Corin Aitoro from his marriage to Megan Jarvis as well as 2 beautiful grandsons, Oliver Frank and Harry Winston of Milton Keynes, UK. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunts and Uncles.

Chris attended Central Catholic High School, then enlisted in the US Army at 17 years plus 1 month years of age. He served 4 years during the Vietnam war, his tour in Nam from October 1967 to October 1968.

It turned into a turbulent time for the family as we lost Dad, Carmine in 1969, at the young age of 44 but Madeline carried on for us until her death in 2004 at the age of 82.

During Chris' later years he would enjoy his time with his Vietnam brothers over coffee at the local Dunkin Donuts. In his younger days he played baseball and football. And of course enjoyed watching his football team, The NY Giants! He would bite his nails, go crazy while watching just as Dad and sisters did! As a young adult he loved sporting around in his Austin Healey, motorcycle and hanging with friends.

No services are planned however his ashes will be buried at the family plot at St. John Cemetary in Norwalk.

Take a moment and say a prayer for his soul as you listen to Foreigner's, " I wanna know what love is". He shared how much this song touched his heart very deeply and once you listen, you will understand how.

RIP finally....Chris.



