|
|
Carmine Cioffi
Carmine Cioffi, 94, of Black Brook Road, passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Franklin Regional Hospital.
Carmine was born on December 8, 1925 in Norwalk, CT, the son of Nicandro and Anna (Ciullo) Cioffi.
He served in the United State Marines, was a bricklayer for IU Allied Craftman & Bricklayers, was a communicant of the St. Joseph Parish, Belmont, NH and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Catholic War Veterans and the Laurel Athletic Club.
Carmine is survived by his beautiful sister, JoAnn Dzubak "Aunt Jennie" of, New Fairfield, CT; several terrific nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews; and very importantly by his family of friends, his dear Pal, Don Foudriat, with a special mention to his devoted caregivers, Marcia and Jack Glazebrook and Barbara Bormes, for whom there is heartfelt gratitude.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Galbo) Cioffi, his siblings, Nick, Pat, Philomena"Mete Altieri", Sal, Sam, Mary Vozella, Joe, and by Delores "Aunt Dottie Nocero".
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later dates in New Hampshire and Connecticut at a later date.
The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Private Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Hour on Apr. 3, 2020