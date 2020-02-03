|
|
Carnett Boone
Carnett Fleming Boone was born to the late Herman Fleming and Gussie McCray on June 21, 1922, in Lumber City , GA. Popularly known as "Connie" to friends and family, she attended school in Blackshear, GA, later moving to Baxley, GA where she met and married Henry Hall. To that union two children, Henry Hall, Jr. and Heneretta Hall, were born. Both children preceded their mother in death. In 1943, Carnett moved to Norwalk, CT, where she met and married Joseph Presha. She was an active member of Norwalk's Calvary Baptist church, a member of the local NAACP, a parent volunteer at the Carver Foundation youth center, a member of the CIBs, Inc., a non-professional women's organization that raised scholarship funds for college students and a proud member of The Order of The Eastern Star. After her second marriage ended in divorce, Carnett met and married Fred Boone with whom she spent fourteen happy years in Norwalk before he succumbed to illness. Now officially retired, Carnett returned home to Baxley in 1976, where she reconnected with the Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church of her youth and began serving in various capacities, including Sunday School teacher and member of the Senior Choir. She soon began volunteering as a Happy Helper in the local elementary school, transporting senior citizens to medical appointments and volunteering time at a state-sponsored nutrition daycare program for seniors. In 1990 she began a personal crusade to raise donations for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the Baxley Cemetary. Carnett continued these efforts until age and infirmities forced her to pass on this responsibility to others. Nevertheless, her hard work has resulted in a place where Baxley residents can lay their loved ones to rest with respect and dignity. After a life devoted to helping others, Carnett answered her Master's call on January 28, 2020. She leaves behind two sons, Richard and Ronald Presha, ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends to cherish her memories.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 5, 2020