Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
81 Riverside Avenue
Norwalk, CT
1936 - 2019
Carol Powell Obituary
Carol Powell
Carol Powell, age 82, passed away recently in Littleton, NH. She was born November 10, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT to Clifford and Dorothy Pardy, and was raised in Fairfield, CT. Carol worked as a Registered Pharmacist in Connecticut until her retirement. She and her husband, Nelson W. Powell, Jr., then relocated to beautiful New Hampshire.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to see full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 28, 2019
