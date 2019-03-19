Carol Eloise Byxbee Vadas

Carol Eloise Byxbee Vadas, 97, of Gorham, Maine passed peacefully into eternal life on March 16, 2019 with her daughter, Cheryl, holding her hand. Born in Norwalk on December 20, 1921, she lived in Norwalk until 2000 when she moved to Maine to be closer to her sons. She was the daughter of the late Morris and Mabel Richards Byxbee. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Church on the Green and lived her deep faith every day. She would tell her cat, Cookie, when it was time for prayers and he would jump into her lap so she could read from her prayer book. Cookie predeceased her, but she kept a collection of ceramic, long-haired white cats to cherish his memory

Carol was a member of the Norwalk-Village Green Chapter DAR for 68 years and a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1939. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was married to James T. Vadas for 47 years before his death in 1995.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Cheryl, of Southbury, CT, her sons James, Jr. (Julie) and Glenn Michael (Vicki) of Gray, Maine. Her grandchildren Kelli Maguire Franceschini (Joe) of Lawrenceville, NJ, Jay Maguire of Seymour, CT, Ian Vadas (Nami) of Osaka, Japan, Trevor Vadas of Camden, Maine, Ashley Vadas Petersons (Kurtis) of North Yarmouth, Maine and step-grandchildren Melissa (Britting) Smithwick (Christopher) of Cumberland Maine and Timothy Britting of Portland, Maine. She also leaves 11 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her grandson, Justin Vadas of Gray, Maine.

The family will receive friends at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, In Historic Norwalk, 5 East Wall Street, Norwalk, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church on the Green, Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk, next to her husband and parents.