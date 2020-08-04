1/
Carole Davidson
Carole Faye Brantley
Davidson
Carole Faye Brantley Davidson, age 78 of Knoxville, TN, formally of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Knoxville to James and Mary Brantley, Tennessee was always home sweet home to her. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Alan. She is survived by her daughters, Leah and Kristin; sister-in-law Susan Ponticello of Clearwater, FL and nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Hannah Holgerson who was her pride and joy, they had a loving bond that can never be broken, even in her passing. Carole will be remembered for her southern charm, quick wit, and love for everyone around her. She had a smile that would make all your worries disappear. Our hearts are broken but we know she is finally at peace with the Lord. A private burial will take place at a later time. Friends are welcome to join us for a memorial service on Sunday August 9th at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson residence in Knoxville.

Published in The Hour on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

