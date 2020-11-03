Carole Lippa
Carole P. (DeMio) Lippa, age 89, of Rowayton, passed away peacefully at Wilton Meadows on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a brief stay. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Sylvester H. Lippa.
Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Valentino and Louise (D'Alesssio) DeMio, she was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1948. She worked as an executive secretary for Remington Rand in Norwalk where she met her future husband.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Louise Tyler and her husband, Keith, of Rowayton, and her cherished grandchildren: a granddaughter, Andrea Harrington and her husband, Travis, of West Greenwich, RI and her grandson, Jason of Washington D.C., as well as a sister, Madeline Borgia, a brother, Angelo DeMio and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Chester DeMio.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Parish of St. Joseph & St. Ladislaus, 85 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT, 06854.