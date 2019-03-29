|
Caroline Holme
Caroline Holme, 67, died on March 24, 2019 at her home in New Canaan, CT. Caroline was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and a precious friend to many. Caroline's lifeline was her beloved community in Alcoholics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous. She was a talented poet who published several chapbooks and worked for many years at Penny Press.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m.at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk, with Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Riverside Cemetery Chapel, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hudson Valley Writers' Center in Sleepy Hollow NY – http://www.writerscenter.org
For directions or online memorial page: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 29, 2019