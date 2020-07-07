CAROLYN ELIZABETH (DARDEN) DUPREE
Carolyn Elizabeth (Darden) Dupree entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1944 in Fountain, NC to the parents of Henry and Arthenia Darden (both deceased). In her early formative years, she attended Fountain Elementary School and graduated from H.B. Suggs High School in Farmville, NC. She was the #1 Band Majorette and leader of the high school band while also advancing in grades to finish high school at a much earlier age and before her class. She was affectionately known as "CD or Calon" amongst her friends. She furthered her education by attending various higher learning institutions and attending seminars at certified programs. In the early 1960's, she married the love of her life, James Thomas Dupree, Sr., eventually moving up North to Norwalk, CT. She was employed by various companies in Norwalk and finally retiring from Beneficial Finance. During her career, she received numerous awards and certificates for outstanding leadership for the various areas of management in which she worked. She and her husband also owned and operated many businesses and real estate in both Connecticut and North Carolina. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing outdoor sports, and gardening. But her all-time favorite things were spending time with her loving family and traveling in the family RV and Jaguar, cuddling with her miniature pincher Goldie and family night – board games. She accepted Christ at an early age attending Reids Chapel Baptist Church in Fountain, NC, and was very active with a number of the youth ministries. Later she attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Norwalk, CT with her family under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Samual J. Williams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family, her husband of 58 years, two daughters, Shelia Dupree-Genias Bridgeport, CT, Debbie Dupree-Holland (Anthony), Norwalk, CT; two sons James Thomas Dupree, Jr. (Chontamekia); Kevin Maurice Dupree, Sr. (Jacqueline); both of Norwalk, CT; two (2) brothers, Henry Alton Darden (Dorothy) of East Orange, NJ, Bobby Ray Darden (Shenella) of Farmville, NC; and five (5) sisters; Sheldon Marie Darden of Norwalk, CT, Angela Darden of Haw River, NC, Peggy Charles (Roper) of Farmville, NC, Mary Ann Darden of Fountain, NC, Misha Ann Edwards of Bronx, NY, ten (10) grandchildren, eight (8) great-grandchildren and many uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was predeceased in death by her step-mother Hilda Darden, four (4) sisters, Grace Darden, Shirley Darden, Alma Jean Warren (Robert), Janet Pearl Darden, two (2) brothers, Timothy Maurice Darden, Joseph Earl Darden.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home on 5 E. Wall Street, Norwalk, CT. Family and friends may view at the chapel at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 p.m with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Ingraham officiating. Interment will follow at the St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
