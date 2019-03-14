The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Backer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Backer


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Backer Obituary
Catherine Backer
Catherine Backer, 91, wife of the late Henry Jacob Backer of Norwalk, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Born on November 30, 1927 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose Cenci Lagana.
Mrs. Backer was a life-long Norwalk resident. She attended Norwalk High School and later worked at Omega Engineering in Stamford. She was a devoted Catholic and a long-time parishioner at St. Matthew Parish. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son James Backer and his wife Diana of Lowell, VT, two daughters, Kathy Patchen and her husband Richard of Cave Creek, AZ and Cheryl Backer McNeill of Norwalk. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Vickie, Jessica, Luke, Jacob, Christopher, Barbara, Tracie, Adam, Megan, and Mackenzie. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her son Terry Backer and granddaughter Arian.
Friends may call TODAY, Friday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 :00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now