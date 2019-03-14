Catherine Backer

Catherine Backer, 91, wife of the late Henry Jacob Backer of Norwalk, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born on November 30, 1927 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose Cenci Lagana.

Mrs. Backer was a life-long Norwalk resident. She attended Norwalk High School and later worked at Omega Engineering in Stamford. She was a devoted Catholic and a long-time parishioner at St. Matthew Parish. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son James Backer and his wife Diana of Lowell, VT, two daughters, Kathy Patchen and her husband Richard of Cave Creek, AZ and Cheryl Backer McNeill of Norwalk. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Vickie, Jessica, Luke, Jacob, Christopher, Barbara, Tracie, Adam, Megan, and Mackenzie. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her son Terry Backer and granddaughter Arian.

Friends may call TODAY, Friday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 :00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.