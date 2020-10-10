Catherine Concannon

Catherine M. ConcannonCatherine M. Concannon, a longtime resident of Wilton, Connecticut, passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born in Albany, New York on February 6, 1930, to Eugene F. and Dorothy M. McCabe; raised in Westport, CT, and attended the Bolton School, the Thomas School, and Goucher College.Catherine was married to Edward H. Concannon in 1953. During the next 49 years, they shared an abiding faith, as well as the deep love and respect for each other that, along with some humor, carried them through both the ups and the other, more challenging moments. Catherine's great competing love was the beach at Saugatuck Shores, where she spent many days with their two daughters, as well as family and friends.The Saugatuck Shores Club benefited from her characteristic high spirits, humanity and willingness to ensure that it was presentable, taking care of numerous chores, so that everyone could enjoy their time at the beach. Catherine volunteered in the community: as a teacher's aide for the Bridgeport School System, at the Norwalk Hospital, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was active in Our Lady of Fatima church. She worked, as well, in the Weston Middle School library, and spent countless hours assisting and caregiving for family.She is survived by her daughter, Carey Concannon, her grandson, Eamann McMillion, her cousins, Kathryn Burchinal, Gus Kellogg, Michael Henahan, Martha Barbone, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward H. Concannon, daughter, Leslie Concannon, siblings, Eugene F. McCabe, Patricia McCabe, Janet Newman, two nephews and numerous cousins.The funeral will be at St. Francis of Assisi, Weston, CT, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Westport. A memorial will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to make a charitable donation, the family suggests Save the Sound