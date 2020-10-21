Catherine McManamon
Catherine L. McManamon, "Kit", 92, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home in Norwalk. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Patrick and Winifred Boyle, she was also predeceased by her husband John L. McManamon, and her sister Mary. She worked as a bookkeeper for Altieri Associates and Norwalk Linen Services, and was an avid gardener. An active member of St. Jerome Church, she was very involved with church events, daily Masses, and the soup kitchen.
Catherine is survived by her children John L. McManamon and his wife Betty, Cathy Sweeney, Anne Crooke and her husband David and Teri LoPresti, six grandchildren; Jay, Glen and Scott McManamon, P.J., Kristi and Jake LoPresti and their families, in addition six great-grandchildren, Jack, Maddie, Charlie, Colin, Elliana and James as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Sweeda Meghie who has devoted herself to the care of Kit for the past 7 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, Oct 26, at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.magnerfuneralhome.com