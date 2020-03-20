The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Petrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Petrini


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Petrini Obituary
Catherine G. Petrini
Catherine G. Petrini, age 91 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on March 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Fred E. Petrini. Catherine was born in Norwalk on May 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Giro and Elsie (Lombardi) Gaeta and has lived here all of her life. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved being with and caring for her family.
Catherine is survived by her sons Frederick Petrini and his partner Elaine, and Jerry Petrini and his wife Gigi, her sister Betty Rossetti and husband Rocco, grandchildren Cathy, Jason and wife Danielle, Matthew, and Jerry Petrini, great-granddaughter Adriana, nephew Rocky Rossetti and niece Nancy Iannacone.
A private interment will be held at St. John Cemetery and a memorial mass in Catherine's name will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on a date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -