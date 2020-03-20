|
Catherine G. Petrini
Catherine G. Petrini, age 91 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on March 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Fred E. Petrini. Catherine was born in Norwalk on May 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Giro and Elsie (Lombardi) Gaeta and has lived here all of her life. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved being with and caring for her family.
Catherine is survived by her sons Frederick Petrini and his partner Elaine, and Jerry Petrini and his wife Gigi, her sister Betty Rossetti and husband Rocco, grandchildren Cathy, Jason and wife Danielle, Matthew, and Jerry Petrini, great-granddaughter Adriana, nephew Rocky Rossetti and niece Nancy Iannacone.
A private interment will be held at St. John Cemetery and a memorial mass in Catherine's name will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on a date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2020