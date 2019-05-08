Catherine Flaherty Reischer

Catherine Flaherty Reischer passed Friday night May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a force of nature in her family and in her community. She was interested in everyone's story, often saying "everyone has a story." She was the matriarch of the family. She delighted and supported every family member's life and adventures. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Walter, son Brian and brother Patrick. She is survived by her sons Richard and Andrew, her sisters Phyllis Van Deventer and Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, her brother Tom Flaherty and granddaughter Hannah Reischer Brode. Though she was born in Chicago in the 1920's, she grew up in Norwalk, and over the years the town became her home. While in grammar school, she began her volunteer work at St. Mary's Home for the Elderly. She was a Cub Scout leader for her sons. Catherine and her husband Walter were volunteers for Friends of Norwalk Museum Inc. She also worked on several boards in Norwalk: Carver Foundation, Norwalk Seaport, Oyster Festival, Tax Review Board, Board of Northeast Storytelling and Board of Realtors. Outstanding among her leadership roles was that of president of the Norwalk Seaport. Those were heady years of planning for a future Norwalk with an aquarium as a center for marine knowledge in southwestern Connecticut. She was part of the team that initiated the idea of generating funds for the aquarium by hosting a festival, which became the famous Norwalk Oyster Festival. She was a lifelong realtor, and cofounder of Boswell-Reischer Realtors. She sold homes in Norwalk, the town she loved the most because of its beaches and trees and water. She was a visual artist and a professional storyteller. Both were natural expressions of her unending enthusiasm for listening to every person's story and for finding magic in everyday life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carver Foundation. Published in The Hour on May 8, 2019