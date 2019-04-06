Catherine Robart

Catherine Robart, age 98 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Maplewood at Strawberry Hill on Wednesday, April 3. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley Robart. Catherine was born in Norwalk on December 2, 1920, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Scofield and Elizabeth McAuley Scofield. She was a graduate of Norwalk High School and worked for J.& J. Cash Company for 36 years as a weaver and then worked nine years for U.S. Surgical. Catherine was a member of the Ophir Chapter No. 52 of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a 30-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the South Norwalk Boat Club. She and Stanley enjoyed bowling, square dancing and outings with the Norwalk Senior Center.

Catherine is survived by her nephew Ronald Scofield and was also predeceased by her brothers John and William Scofield.

Services for Catherine will be held at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until services begin. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be made to the Whittingham Cancer Center, c/o Norwalk Hospital, 30 Stevens St., Norwalk, CT, 06856 (www.norwalkhospital.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary