Catherine E. Sapia
Catherine E. Sapia, 95, of West Haven, died on Nov. 29, 2020 at Seacrest Retirement center. Born in Stamford to the late Salvatore and Carmella (Tortora) Pace, she was the wife of the late David Sapia, and had worked for Trudy Toys. Predeceased by ten siblings, she is survived by her daughters Rose (Ed) Audino, Linda Pongonis and Diane Somers, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately, with burial at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. To send a condolence to her family, please visit: http://www.Magnerfuneralhome.com