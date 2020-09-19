Catherine Vigilante

Catherine L. Vigilante

Catherine Langellotti Vigilante, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, lifelong resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home September 18, 2020 due to a recurrence of cancer. She was born February 2, 1931 in Norwalk, CT to Frances and John Langellotti, both deceased. Her sister Marie Saymon predeceased her, and she is survived by her brother-in-law Richard Saymon. On July 31, 1954 she married her beloved husband John A. Vigilante, a naval officer, who was subsequently stationed in Guam. While in Guam, she taught for two years before returning to Norwalk. She is survived by her husband John along with her son John (Suzan) Vigilante of Valparaiso, IN and her daughter Cathy (Michelle) Vigilante of Norwalk, CT, as well as her grandchildren Marisa (Jordan) Vigilante, her great-grandsons Emmett and Walker, John (Kayla) Vigilante IV, her great-granddaughters Marchessa and Chloe, and Maren (Richard) Campbell. In addition, she is survived by various nieces, nephews and close relatives. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends who loved and admired her. Catherine spent 35 years teaching Spanish to the youth of America at Norwalk High School (NHS) followed by a well-deserved retirement which entailed a 10-year career teaching Spanish at Norwalk Community College. Her students remember her as a compassionate and understanding teacher. She took considerable time and effort in arranging student foreign travel programs in her favorite country, Spain. At NHS, Catherine was chairperson of the Foreign Language Department and inducted into the NHS Teacher Honor Roll. Catherine (class of 1948) also chaired the Selection Committee for the NHS Teacher Honor Roll. Catherine enjoyed many church related activities and she was an active participant in the New Horizons group at St. Matthew Church. She particularly enjoyed the many trips to the casino where lady luck frequently smiled on her. She also chaired the New Horizons Scholarship program responsible for assisting members' families with college grants. Catherine spent considerable time traveling in Europe, particularly the southern region of Spain.

Per the family's wishes, there will be a graveside service at St. John's Cemetery on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., observing social distancing protocols. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home Norwalk, CT. Remembrances in her name may be made to St. Matthew's New Horizons Scholarship Fund, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.



