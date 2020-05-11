Ceil Scarpello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ceil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ceil Scarpello
Ceil Derman Scarpello, 86, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Arden House in Hamden. Born in NYC, the daughter of the late Harry and Paula (Lebelsky) Derman, she was the wife of the late Frank Scarpello Sr. She was also predeceased by her brothers Marty and Harvey. Ceil had worked in retail sales and bookkeeping, but filled her free time with crochet projects and her love of dogs, especially Mia, her Teacup Yorkshire Terrier.
She is survived by her children; Lori (Larry) Ballantyne of Hamden, Lisa (Andrew) Pianka of Oxford, and Frank (Cathy) Scarpello Jr. of Monroe, and her loving grandchildren: John, Joseph, Alyssa, Frank III, and Emily, and great-granddaughter, Gracie Hogerheide.
Graveside services were held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: the American Cancer Society, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 ( Cancer.org) or to the American Heart Association, 38 Richards Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854 (Heart.org) To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved