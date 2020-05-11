Ceil Scarpello
Ceil Derman Scarpello, 86, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Arden House in Hamden. Born in NYC, the daughter of the late Harry and Paula (Lebelsky) Derman, she was the wife of the late Frank Scarpello Sr. She was also predeceased by her brothers Marty and Harvey. Ceil had worked in retail sales and bookkeeping, but filled her free time with crochet projects and her love of dogs, especially Mia, her Teacup Yorkshire Terrier.
She is survived by her children; Lori (Larry) Ballantyne of Hamden, Lisa (Andrew) Pianka of Oxford, and Frank (Cathy) Scarpello Jr. of Monroe, and her loving grandchildren: John, Joseph, Alyssa, Frank III, and Emily, and great-granddaughter, Gracie Hogerheide.
Graveside services were held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: the American Cancer Society, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 ( Cancer.org) or to the American Heart Association, 38 Richards Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854 (Heart.org) To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 11, 2020.