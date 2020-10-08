Charles Daniel Bergfeld
Dan Bergfeld (77) died at home peacefully in Vero Beach on September 25th after a long battle with cancer that he met with faith and courage. The genuine smile that lit up his face reflected his lifelong gratitude for a good life, well lived, with people he loved and who loved him. Dan will be remembered for his warmth, his welcoming smile and white fluffy hair, his kindness and thoughtfulness for others, his wit, and his embodiment of love through the language of music.
Born in Bronxville, NY, he lived most of his life in Stamford and New Canaan, CT, until he and his wife, Holly, moved to Vero Beach fulltime in 2018. He was educated at New Canaan Country School, Milton Academy, and received a BA from Yale College in 1965, where he was a proud T1 with the Whiffenpoofs. He later received his MBA from the Stephens Institute of Technology.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Adams, the love of his life; step-children Lisa (Pope) Ward, Andrew Regier, and Abby Regier (Burton Fletcher) and grandsons Tucker, Chris, Briley and William; brother-in-law John Adams (Melissa), sisters Lisa Bergfeld Soleau and Kristin Bergfeld, and nephews Jason and Tyler Soleau. He was predeceased by his mother, Tina Mansfield, his father Albert Bergfeld, and his stepfather Walter Mansfield.
Contributions in his name may be made to a musical organization of your choice, or to his favorites: Greenwich Choral Society (Greenwich, CT), Vero Beach Choral Society (FL), Sea Oaks Chorus (FL).
Celebrations of Life will be held Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach (masks required) and Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. A full obituary available at millenniumcremationservice.com
.