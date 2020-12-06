Charles Joseph French Sr.Westport, CT — On December 4, 2020, after an evening of singing all of his favorite songs, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend Charles Joseph French, Sr. died peacefully, in his beautiful home, surrounded by his beloved family. He lived 85+ wonderful years.Charlie leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Jo Ann (Kaiser) French; daughter Jeanne Raila and her husband Thomas, son Charles Jr. and his wife Reecy, son Gregory and his wife Lisa, daughter Cheryl Samios and her husband Gus. He was "Paw Paw" to his ten beautiful grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and had dozens of extended family members and countless close friends.Born and raised in New Orleans, LA, the son of Harold and Miriam French, Charlie lived on both east coast and west, and has resided in Westport for the past 38 years with his loving wife. They have numerous family and friends throughout the country.A stellar student athlete, Charlie finished at the top of his class academically at Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, where he was also an all-city and all-state letterman in four sports (baseball, football, basketball, and track). Forgoing a college sports career, he opted to roll with the Green Wave, and graduated in business from Tulane University.After serving a short stint in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, Charlie embarked on a long and successful career in finance and business with General Electric Credit Corporation, Chrysler Capital, and TransAmerica.Charlie traveled often with his work, though his true passion was being home with his family. Serving as the patriarch of his and JoAnn's large and loving family, this passion was passed on to all his offspring and grandchildren. His loving family would often get together for reunions and celebrations, and while together would be sure to plan the next get together. Sense of family and faith were most important to him, and he lived his life with church and family at the forefront. He was an excellent vocalist, getting great enjoyment from singing in the Assumption church choir, and as part of the Westport Ys Men and Hoot Owls vocal groups. He loved just sitting around with his children and family singing while they played guitar and sang along with him. He enjoyed playing golf with Jo Ann as well as his two sons and was a regular participant in the Longshore member guest tournament.A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Westport on Wednesday, 9 December 2020 at 11 a.m. Due the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to family members and select close family friends. In our hearts, Charlie will be leading the "Second Line" down Saugatuck Avenue immediately following the ceremony.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Crisis Fund at the Church of the Assumption in Westport.