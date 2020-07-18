Charles Heiser

Charles "Chuck" HeiserJune 1, 1933 - July 17, 2020Charles "Chuck" Heiser was born in Abington, PA to Regina Gallen and Charles Milton Heiser. He was predeceased by his sister Regina Halloran and her husband Frank Halloran, Philadelphia, PA.He earned his Undergraduate degree in Business and Advertising at La Salle University Philadelphia, PA. He received a Masters degree from the Graduate School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA and then took part in Management/Leadership Training at the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, MA.Professionally, he was a Retired Captain for the United States Air Defense Command. He ascended to Vice President of Franchise Operations at the CBS affiliate GroupW/Westinghouse Broadcasting and retired after a 35 year career. While retired, he carved out a closing career in Westport real estate with Prudential. He was made a member of the Honors Circle Society and also became an Accredited Buyer Representative. Service before, during and after each sale became his hallmark.He was a member of the National Association of Broadcasters, the Television/Radio Advertising Club, the National Association of Realtors, the Connecticut Association of Realtors and the Real Estate Buyer Agent Council.As a community minded man, he was involved in the Good Shepherd House Soup Kitchens, an ardent supporter and fundraiser for Sunshine Kids, and participated in Hospital/Home Visitations to Ailing Patients.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose Blake Heiser, Weston and four children: Jeanne Ann Heiser, East Norwalk, Kenneth C. Heiser (Ken) and his wife Jen, child Marshall Blake of Westport, Linda LaRusso and her husband William LaRusso, Norwalk, and Angela Rose Hare and her husband Timothy Hare, children Charley and Lucy, Shelton.Chuck enjoyed evenings with Rose at Compo Beach watching the sunset, quality time with his grandkids often cheering them on at sporting events, and time at home tending his lawn with great pride. He was an avid golfer, a coach to his children and grandchildren, and in his younger years a college baseball player. He was a person of quiet but strong faith, religious in his attendance at church and in his support of Notre Dame football. Chuck made friends easily and often, always eager to express interest in the lives of others. He was loved by all who knew him, even briefly.He would want people to know that he cherished his faith and always strived to be a good son, husband, dad and grandpop. He would say – God bless you, love you, keep the faith and say your prayers.Funeral services will be private to family Tuesday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Church. Guests are welcome to attend the burial immediately following at 11:15 a.m. Assumption Cemetery - 73 Greens Farms Road, Westport.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to: Assumption Church