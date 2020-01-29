|
Charles K. Mansfield
Charles K Mansfield, Jr., 96 of Parker Hill Road passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Charles was born in East Norwalk, CT on January 9, 1924, the son of Ethel (Brown) and Charles K. Mansfield, Sr. He was a graduate of Norwalk High School. Charles enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 during World War II, taking part in the Battle of Leyte in the Philippines, and served during the Korean Conflict. He went on to become a police officer, earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Norwalk Community College and retired as a detective in 1976 from the Norwalk Police Department. Charles later worked as a self-employed carpenter and skilled craftsman. He was an active member of Immanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls, VT where he was ordained a Deacon in 2003. Charles dedicated his life to serving others not only in his professional roles, he continued his volunteer humanitarian efforts through the remainder of his life.
On November 14, 1953 He married Gloria Carole Moye who survives. Also surviving are his daughters Patricia Garavel of East Norwalk, CT, Susan Boyce of LaGrange, KY, Karen Randmer of Baltimore, MD and Lisa Stickney of Springfield, VT; five grandsons (David Sedelnick, Robert Stickney, Daniel Randmer, Nicholas Randmer and Bryan Stickney) and two great grandsons. He was predeceased by his son Michael Charles Mansfield.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Immanuel Episcopal Church to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 30, 2020